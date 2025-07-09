Trump shared bizarre ad calling himself "The Peacemaker" - paid by Republican Jewish Coalition

Meanwhile Trump has shared a bizarre ad calling himself "The Peacemaker."

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/114820561219593151

Pushing his way for the Nobel Peace Prize... (pushing more MIGA, just after Epstein rug pull)

It’s incredible even to us how unhinged his presidency has gotten—and we’re only six months into his second term. And that’s after we predicted and shot down all the claims that he would “be different” this time around.

But what’s almost more amusing is the spectacular meltdown of half his voter base who did believe him—while the other half twists itself into mental pretzels to justify every move like devoted cult followers.

Adding, this was from a flight radar image, info:

The Peace President's P-8A Poseidon is conducting recon over the Black Sea.



