Gaza: Destruction of several blocks in Beit Lahia - ruins & a column of smoke rising in the distance, apparently after another attack by the Israeli Air Force
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
35 views • 6 months ago

In recent months, there have been very few footage coming from the Gaza Strip - usually, the footage that leaks online either shows the aftermath of Israeli airstrikes or explosions of buildings in the so-called "Philadelphia Corridor".

However, today Israeli media published a video showing the current state of the urban development in the north of the enclave, where the Israel Defense Forces have been conducting ground operations for a long time.

The footage clearly demonstrates the destruction of literally several blocks in Beit Lahia - in 1.5 minutes, the viewer can see only ruins and a column of smoke rising in the distance, apparently after another attack by the Israeli Air Force.

📌 Most of the residents of the satellite cities of the Palestinian enclave's capital have already left this part of the Gaza Strip and moved to the expanded humanitarian zone, going through several stages of Israeli filtration measures.

At the same time, Palestinian formations have been practically inactive in the region recently, only occasionally reporting (https://t.me/rybar/65285) on allegedly successful ambushes and shootouts with Israeli units in Jabalia or the same Beit Lahia.

#Israel #Palestine

@rybar

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
