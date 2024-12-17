BREAKING: TRUDEAU TO RESIGN? - Canadian Dictator Wants Civil War! - Germany Wants The Same!

GET AMAZING MEAT STICKS HERE:

Josh Sigurdson reports on the breaking news that Canadian Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland has suddenly resigned and this has lead to many rumors coming out of the Canadian government and media that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to resign immediately.

This shake up is massive but not surprising considering Trudeau is one of the most hated western politicians in history. However, there's more to the story.

As we recently reported on with Dan Dicks of Press For Truth, the Canadian government is almost COMPLETELY disarming Canadians and sending many of the guns to Ukraine. There is mass migration that's causing huge cultural problems. Now Trudeau is saying the migration was a mistake, but it wasn't. It's all by design.

The next step in the agenda is to cause mass deportations, step away just in time for the Conservative WEF puppets to be blamed and bring in emergency orders when we see an explosion of clashes in the streets.

This will lead to Civil War if they get their way. All by design to bring in new technocratic orders and restrictions.

We're seeing the same thing play out in Germany, the United States, the UK, Ireland and many other countries worldwide. It's part of the agenda to bring in the Great Reset via chaos. It's the excuse they deem necessary.





The shakeup has just begun.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





World Alternative Media

2024