Live Chat with Paul; -158- Silent Helicopters and Drones and UAP vids - Costa Rica etc

(rough time locations) [00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat [00:01:00] (1b) Coming Up! Can Drones and Helicopters be SILENT + Key Stats on Strange deaths of Cattle in USA - Recap + Costa Rica UAP hoax and more! [00:06:23] (2) Topic Begins - Re-Cao what Zondo once said.. and should bea concern to all UFO fans of him that they are being misled and disinfo-ed[00:10:15] (3) Monkey-Mermaid from Japan finally Analyzed and provenfake like Jaime Maussan's Peru Aliens[00:20:00] (4) New Yeti Documentary - Yeti Massacre Paul reviews[00:29:40] (5) The real Stats and Findings of Cattle Mutilationshow many are non-Human related deaths and so on.[00:33:00] (5b) Paul catches up on Pilled side chat and figure out stickers[00:40:23] (5c) Resume with Chris O'Brien Mut interview from Martin Willisjust key clips and promote full show on Live side chats for Martin.[00:50:00] (5d) Paul side tracks about how it felt to be in a big quakein New Zealand how the first feel the electric wave pass over youas comparing to possible humming under the ground where strangenesshappens in USA. {New Mexico}[00:52:30] (5e) Broken Cattle bones as-if dropped from great height[01:01:00] (5f) Paul adds in a Wales Cattle Mut. Case and explainshow it does not have to be aliens doing it as humans in bio-suits usingcarbon-monoxide or dioxide to stun cows using some form of silent2 man craft, possible Townsend Brown lift craft could of been madeby USA govs using nuke batteries,[01:29:00] (6) Silent black Ops Helicopters are real? [01:34:00] (6b) 2nd Example of silent heli used in a raid.. Locals said didnt hear ituntil it was right over head.[01:36:52] (7) Silent Drones now exist and Paul explains about Townsend and Teslaroll in this reactangle silent ION drone research! [01:46:00] (7b) Next example but with blades not ION driven[01:48:42] (7c) 3rd example whisper quiet more so with altitude[01:52:00] (8) Now combining Cattle Muts with Silent Helis it may of beencaptured in a Expedition X s02e2 episode of humming Heli and Heli padwith higher then normal BG radiation in a area of new cattle deaths[01:59:00] (9) GUFON thinks a obvious faked UFO video is legit andso Paul breaks it down with facts and example how it was done[02:08:00] (9b) Paul catches up with pilled comments[02:10:00] (9c) Paul talks matter transportation using tachyons, avatarsand remote control when reading about UFO caseposted in side comments and shows his cameras and new dual lenscamera just setup.[02:16:00] (9d) Paul shows what he found on Costa Rica 2007 case..and shill Corbell is promoting should be a good indicatorits not real UFO haha cos he promotes garbage[02:18:00] (9e) Paul points out the initial problems of it justfrom a still frame[02:20:18] (9f) Paul duplications how it was done with string and model[02:36:00] (9g) Paul draws a pic how the lines work[03:01:00] (10) Paul agrees with GUFONI wow.. about googleor rogue admin staff blocking best channel supportersPaul has his theories why and explains if Trump supporteris one thing but also if expose Secureteam 10.. has peoplepaid off inside the corp.[03:06:00] (10b) Paul re-Caps why GUFON trashed his channelover Paul debunking he wrong info on balloons of party balloonspopping 2000feet. [03:13:00] (11c) Paul talks about Secureteam trashed by his fanswith his Grusch attack LOL[03:29:00] (11d) Paul gen chat on USA corruption and censorshipand Trump and shows his 2 Trump videos in 2017 that gothis channel really suppressed more then other YTers! (most of themlike GUFON says are on the LEFT side which is correct)[03:33:00] (11e) Resume GUFON rant on goolag and Paul adds more too LOL![03:52:00] (1f) Pauls PacMan Trump and Illegal aliens comedy thatgot blocked by google The audio was lost dam it! why beats me! [03:58:00] (12) Paul wraps up breaking down thirdphaseofmoonlast BS alleged UAP videos (no one said Audio on browser bug!) Paul warps up for the night....