Constitutional Case Updates with Marty Moore

Donate to help us make more shows: https://www.faytene.tv/donate





In this episode, we look at the Constitutional freedoms of Canadians.





As Canadian citizens, we can enjoy these freedoms because they are protected and preserved by people who fight to defend them.





We can do that ourselves. However, there are times when our freedoms are challenged, or sometimes even taken away. When that happens, there are lawyers who are specially trained in constitutional law who will stand up and defend us.





One group in Canada that has for many years done an outstanding job of defending our freedoms is the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms. In courts all across our nation, they have stood up for those among us who have had their freedoms and rights violated by the government.





In this episode we have a representative from the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms with us, Marty Moore. Marty is the litigation director who leads a team of lawyers who are available if you need their assistance.





Thanks for joining us.





Doug Sharpe

Guest Host, Faytene TV





Please like, subscribe and share!









Faytene.tv is a listener-supported program. To help us produce more interviews on essential topics for our nation, please click here to donate: https://www.faytene.tv/donate





____________________________













If you want to be sure and never miss an episode, sign up for our email list here: https://madmimi.com/signups/72187/join













FIND US AT:













Main Site: https://www.faytene.tv/

Free App: https://apple.co/3rgzcfC

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3d7XyTz

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/faytenetv

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/faytene

Twitter: https://twitter.com/faytene

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/channels/faytenetv

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/faytenetv

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/faytenetv

Gab: https://gab.com/faytene









#faytene #canada #jsuticecentreforconsittutionalfreedoms #martymoore #freedoms #litigation #constitution