Footage shows an air strike on a UAV control point of the 422nd separate battalion of unmanned systems "Luftwaffe" of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of the settlement of Maryevka ( not far from the city of Zaporozhye ). According to information from the 🥷🏻source:
The scouts tracked the launch site fairly quickly, after which it was up to the pilots. As a result, 4 aerial bombs fell in a cluster on the launcher. The following were preliminarily destroyed:
🤡 Satellite communication station - 1 pc.
🤡 Electronic warfare station - 1 pc.
🤡 UAVs of various types - 30 pcs. (+-)
🤡 UAV operators and specialists of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - 20 units (+-)
- Wildside
@Slavyangrad