Surviving Babylon, Faithfull, Serving, and Preparing for our Coming King

The Bible is a survival manual, with examples and lessons on how to survive in circumstances that seem impossible to endure. Be ready for Jesus Christ's returns! Will He find faith in the earth, your faith? The faithful and believing servants will be ushered into His Kingdom; the others into eternal darkness. So prepare for the coming King - King Jesus! Be watching, working, and winning souls for the Kingdom! That is the most important prepping you can do!