© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2f66l3f7b3
这完全是捏造的案件：他们控诉郭文贵先生骗了5500个投资者，但检方却连5个受害者也找不到
This is a completely fabricated case. They say Miles Guo defrauded 5500 investors, but they cannot Produce 5 Defrauded Investors
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #BillRobinson #ccpsecretpolicestations #takedowntheccp