04.30.23 Cider Sunday: Bloom Untraditional Ciders P.O.G. 1.5/5*

* shouldn't it be Non-Traditional ?Regardless this was not a good cider. I cannot say definitively if this is what they were going for since there is no information available on line but this is swill in the sample size of one I had.

Sharply acidic nose, harsh and bitter flavor profile with a brutish finish.

No Bueno

6.2 for the ABV, 0 IBUs and the SRM is best guessed as 14.

Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one with us.

Big 3 folks

Skal!

E.

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr

https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/

https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr

https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear

https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015

https://parler.com/BeerandGear/

https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1

https://rumble.com/register/beerandgear/



