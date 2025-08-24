BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
“Summoning the Demon” — The AI Agenda Is FAR WORSE Than We Know w/ Kay Rubacek
Man in America
Man in AmericaCheckmark Icon
690 followers
1805 views • 3 weeks ago

Today I’m joined by author and human rights expert Kay Rubacek for a powerful discussion on the hidden agenda behind AI and technology. Kay has spent decades exposing communism, propaganda, and the systems that strip people of their humanity—and now she’s warning that AI is doing the very same thing on a global scale. We dig into how algorithms are fueling the loneliness epidemic, why younger generations are being trained to see themselves as less valuable than machines, and how this ties into a much larger technocratic plan to control humanity itself. This isn’t just about censorship or social credit scores—it’s about a war for your soul.


Follow Kay's work at https://kayrubacek.com/


