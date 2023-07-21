Deep Yoga: A Spiritual Answer for Humanity After the Covid Trauma?

Guru Fatha Singh Khalsa - author, "Gurbani and Psychiatry in the 21st Century"





The global elite hasn’t let up their assault on humanity since the beginning of the COVID hysteria. With central bank digital currencies and WHO-sought VAX compliance passports, the Great Resetters want to root out any remaining independent thought – after using lockdowns and censorship to ruin the lives of millions. Everyone has suffered. Perhaps only a reconnection with God can restore the promise of this Earthly path.

Fresh from a study on the value of Kundalini Yoga for reconnecting the body and mind in those suffering post-traumatic stress, Guru Fatha has written about the psychological benefits of meditation, specifically yoga. Yoga incorporates the use of a mantra – meaning the “mind’s projection through vibration – as practiced over the past several centuries by the northern Indian sect called “Sikhism”.

Guru Fatha has written about the incredible health benefits of this mantra-type of yogic practice, and how uniquely the Kundalini Yoga practices can enable a human to seek a path that heals trauma and tangibly enables one to follow a path of success and happiness. Delving into this practice – and making it a daily habit – one can indeed connect with what yogis call, “the God Spot”.