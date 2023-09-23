US Waging War Against Russia

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Prophecy Club
Sep 21, 2023
We have known for years that America will be destroyed by Russia. The Bible tells us so, as well as God’s Prophets. Russia sees the ongoing Ukraine conflict, and the west keep on supporting Ukraine in the war. Russia now sees us as “an existential threat”. Gunther Fehlinger even went to far as to show the “West’s map of a world without Russia”. This is literal proof that it is the intention of the West to do-away with Russia. We can no longer say we have not been warned.
00:00 - Berkey Update
04:34 - Vicki Parnell Dream
06:58 - US Waging War on Russia
09:56 - “Russia will Strike the U.S.”
14:54 - “To Do-Away with Russia”
17:29 - America in the Bible
21:42 - On the Brink of “The Final War”
23:51 - Mike Pence
27:51 - Joseph’s Kitchen
30:43 - EMP Shield
Visit us online at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/support
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
EMP Shields:
http://www.empshield.com
Promo Code: Prophecy
Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy Club
To buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:
http://www.CornerstoneAssetMetals.com
Promo Code: Mention Prophecy Club
Visit https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/categories/archaeology
to view our 5 DVD Promotion on Archaeology
Visit https://www.watchprophecyclub.com
to choose a monthly subscription and use promo code TPC2023 to get your FIRST MONTH FREE!
OR USE PROMO CODE TPC2023Y FOR $20 OFF ANNUAL PLAN - Limited Time Only
Visit https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/REVEALING-GODS-TREASURE-DVD-BOOK/productinfo/G-RGT01/
for "God's Treasure Offer".
Email Pastor Stan:
Berkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112
For Tithes and Offerings please visit:
https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church
Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:
https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/catalog
Order "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/REVEALING-GODS-TREASURE-DVD-BOOK/productinfo/G-RGT01/
Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/SHEKINAH-NOT-RIGHT-Exposing-Lie-of-Shekinah-Glory/productinfo/B-SG/
Become a Ministry Member here:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/ministry-membership
Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:
http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/smileamazon
Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/GODS-WARNING-TO-AMERICA/productinfo/B-GWA01/
Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"
Now Shipping:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/MISS-THE-MARK/productinfo/B-MTM01/
Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/THE-SECRET-DOOR-TO-UNDERSTAND-BIBLE-PROPHECY/productinfo/B-SECRET/
Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/WHAT-IT-TAKES-TO-BE-A-PROPHET/productinfo/B-PROPHET/
Visit our Download Section here:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/downloads
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3jirq8-us-waging-war-against-russia-09212023.html