Stop treating and start training!
90 views • 6 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Dr Darrell Wolfe: What if you were the one who healed yourself? Well, guess what? You're the only one that can heal yourself. Are the strategies to reduce the pain, reduce the inflammation, reduce the stiffness, or how about completely eliminating it? And you can't, unless you're going to stop treating and start training and start handing the power over. Remember when I started, Judy, when you started, you know people were getting asthma, the odd person was getting cancer. Most people are getting arthritis. Okay, we have diabetes too, but hardly any adult onset diabetes, no real tsunami of autoimmune diseases.

Judy Mikovits, PhD: Well, it's really important. I'm not a practitioner, and you said the key word, training and teaching PhD philosophy, you change the way a field is practiced. You change the way medicine is practiced when you get a PhD in your field.

02/17/2025 - Judy MIkovits, PhD

The Doctor Judy Show with Host Darrell Wolfe aka DocOfDetox: https://rumble.com/v6lypy1-the-real-dr.-judy-mikovits-show.html

My résumé: https://tinyurl.com/CVJudyMikovitsPhD

Keywords
healthnewstruthtrainingdoctorselfcaretreatingjudy mikovitsdarrell wolfe
