BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

SWARM OF EARTHQUAKES HIT ITALY
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1052 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
800 views • 10/10/2023

Italy plans for mass evacuation as quakes continue around supervolcano

Campi Flegrei area near Naples has been jolted by more than 1,100 earthquakes in a month

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/oct/05/italy-supervolcano-campi-flegrei-naples-earthquakes-evacuation-plans

THANKS TO DUTCHSINSE

-------------

Crimes in Italy linked to satanism

https://www.tldm.org/news10/satanisminitaly.htm


CRUCIFIX
"Remember, keep your sacramentals constantly upon you: your brown Scapular, your St. Benedict medal, the Miraculous Medal, and also the medal of Our Lady of the Roses.
     "You must keep them upon you, with a crucifix. We demand a crucifix, because demons--many of the highest ones in the realms of hell cannot stand the sight of a crucifix. They will not approach your door. I give you this knowledge, My children, though it is not common knowledge upon earth, that the crucifix has great power against satan." - Jesus, June 18, 1987





Keywords
earthquakevolcanoitalycampi flegrei area near naples1100 earthquakes in a monthswarms of earthquakes hit italy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy