Pastor John Hagee - Blessed Are The Peacemakers (Peacemaking is Confrontational)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
John Hagee
Oct 22, 2023
You cannot be a peacemaker until you discover Jesus Christ. Peace is a condition of the heart towards God, found in reconciling your life with God. We are first justified by God and then we find his peace. A righteous life is a peaceful life.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q4emqJ3kAcY