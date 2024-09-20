BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Alex Jones Talks About The Terrible Crimes And Evils Of Child Trafficking Followed With Comments By Paul Preston
TruthSeeker
TruthSeeker
763 followers
8 months ago

Alex Jones talks about the evil and wicked crimes of child trafficking and child sex slavery and how President Trump needs to bring this issue forward in a major way during his candidacy for the Presidency to make these evils against children more widely known to the public and to the whole world as it should be made widely known and it would also help President Trump win the Presidency even more so because the democrats and some republicans are behind these evils as well as the media and many corporations. They all need to be exposed more than they already have been exposed.

Following Alex Jones are comments by Paul Preston, the president of the New California State movement and when New California becomes the 51st state it will put a stop to all of these evils of child trafficking and child sex slavery and other wicked crimes that involve killing children for their organs and also for satanic rituals.

Link to this video --->  https://bit.ly/alex-jones-child-trafficking

Join the New California State movement --->  https://bit.ly/join-new-california-state


