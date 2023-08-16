A Biblical Worldview Education - Freedom Alive® Ep86

The current educational system is broken. Violence, indoctrination, bullying, and the lack of basic learning is harming children and families. Many students are no longer sufficient in important subjects like math, reading, science, history, and language. With Covenant Journey Academy, we now have the opportunity to train generations of students around the world 24/7/365. Covenant Journey Academy offers a Christian education for the most critical age group – Kindergarten through High School. This is the most important and formative time of life. With over 150 courses taught by certified teachers and more than 30 college courses for dual credit, Covenant Journey Academy is an answer to the current educational crisis. Learn more now at: https://cj.academy/





On this episode of Liberty Counsel’s TV program, Freedom Alive®, Michelle Archival, director of admissions and recruitment, and Shawn Akers, president and CEO, join Mat Staver to share why parents are saying this is an answer to prayer!

Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

Originally premiered July 9, 2023, on GoodLife45 - visit https://www.tv45.org