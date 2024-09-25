Dr. Joel Wallach: Take Control of Your Bone and Joint Pain: The Role of Nutrition DWD 9/18/24

Dr. Joel Wallach, BS, DVM, PostDoc (Pathology), ND will be discussing:





How nutrition plays a role in supporting our bodies health and in particular when it comes to bone and joint pain. Dr. Wallach will discuss how all of the body requires 90 Essential nutrients everyday for optimal health and that if we are deficient in any of these nutrients, our bodies will suffer. He will also mention the good news, which is that we can reverse our pain through supplementation.

Dr. Wallach pours out his wisdom and knowledge for our benefit again in the show today





Did you know? Osteoarthritis attacks the Joints and Osteoporosis attacks the Bones and that Osteoporosis is the more severe of the two?





Dr. Wallach makes a comment that we have no idea what is put into the food that we buy at the grocery stores that can have an adverse effect on our health.





Dr. Wallach answers questions today on;

Huntington’s disease and Balance problems,

A tooth abscess,

A person with Colon, Constipation, Gut problems, Mental illness & Sleep problems,

A person breaking out in Hives,

Hair loss,

A Carcinoma Cerebral Sheath Tumor and,

A person with Plantar fasciitis.





