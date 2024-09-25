BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dr. Joel Wallach: Take Control of Your Bone and Joint Pain: The Role of Nutrition DWD 9/18/24
Daily with Doc and Becca
Daily with Doc and Becca
Dr. Joel Wallach, BS, DVM, PostDoc (Pathology), ND will be discussing:


How nutrition plays a role in supporting our bodies health and in particular when it comes to bone and joint pain. Dr. Wallach will discuss how all of the body requires 90 Essential nutrients everyday for optimal health and that if we are deficient in any of these nutrients, our bodies will suffer. He will also mention the good news, which is that we can reverse our pain through supplementation.

Dr. Wallach pours out his wisdom and knowledge for our benefit again in the show today


Did you know? Osteoarthritis attacks the Joints and Osteoporosis attacks the Bones and that Osteoporosis is the more severe of the two?


Dr. Wallach makes a comment that we have no idea what is put into the food that we buy at the grocery stores that can have an adverse effect on our health.


Dr. Wallach answers questions today on;

Huntington’s disease and Balance problems,

A tooth abscess,

A person with Colon, Constipation, Gut problems, Mental illness & Sleep problems,

A person breaking out in Hives,

Hair loss,

A Carcinoma Cerebral Sheath Tumor and,

A person with Plantar fasciitis.


So tune in!!!!


The 90 Essential Nutrients: The Healthy Body Start Pak!

https://dailywithdoc.com/youngevity-store/healthy-start-paks/healthy-body-start-pak-2-0-liquid-212-detail?uid=102707635


Healthy Body Brain and Heart Pak™ 2.5

https://dailywithdoc.com/youngevity-store/healthy-start-paks/2-0-healthy-body-brain-and-heart-pak-208-detail?uid=102707635


True2Life Daily Digest

https://dailywithdoc.com/youngevity-store/vitamins-minerals/true2life-daily-digest-detail?uid=102707635


Ultimate Enzymes® - 120 capsules

https://dailywithdoc.com/youngevity-store/vitamins-minerals/ultimate-enzymes-120-capsules-detail?uid=102707635


Ultimate Nightly Essense™ - 62 capsules

https://dailywithdoc.com/youngevity-store/vitamins-minerals/ultimate-nightly-essense-62-capsules-detail?uid=102707635


i26 Hyperimmune Egg - 31 Day Supply - Canister

https://dailywithdoc.com/youngevity-store/vitamins-minerals/i26-31-day-supply-canister-detail?uid=102707635


Dr. Wallach's Books

https://www.drjwallach.com/Scripts/default.asp

order by phone call (619) 420-2435 or toll free 1 800 755 4656 Mon through Fri 8:00 am to 5:00 pm PST.


STREAM SCHEDULE:

Monday - Friday 12PM PST / 1PM MST / 2pm CST / 3PM EST


