The house of cards is about to collapse - with Dr Astrid Stuckelberger and Pascal Najadi

We have a HUGE episode for you today with Dr Astrid Stuckelberger, former director of research at the WHO and Pascal Najadi. As of TODAY Pascal has had an Official Supreme Court lawsuit filed against Pfizer, it's CEO's, scientists as employees. Previous to this, on Friday 2 December 2022: Pascal Najadi makes a police complaint and files criminal charges against Swiss President and Minister of Health, Alain Berset. Mr Najadi has accused Berset of making false statements surrounding the effectiveness of C19 v**cines. According to the complaint, the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland is to investigate Berset. As head of the Department of Home Affairs, he was also responsible for the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH). Under this complaint, Berset stands accused of abusing his office under Article 312 of the Swiss Criminal Code. On October 2 2021, Berset publicly said the reason for Switzerland’s relatively low v**cination rate against C19 is still unclear, but that if more people don’t get j*bbed “we won’t be able to end this crisis”. The investigation is currently undergoing. A study was published on 3 August 2021, led by Virginie Masserey, head of infection control and v**cines at the Federal Office for Public Health (FOPH) claiming both the vaccinated and unvaccinated can spread the disease. Nearly three months later, Berset, on Swiss television on 27 October 2021, a month before holding a referendum on extending the Cov*d certificate requirement claimed: “with the certificate, you can show that you are not contagious”. Mr Najadi claims the president either deliberately coerced people to take a deadly inje*tion, or negligently encouraged people to take it. Both of which are punishable in Switzerland. Pascal is a recipient of 3 of the Pfizer j*bs as his mother who is gravely sick. Neither were given informed consent. Tune in at 8pm UK this evening Fri 10 March across Facebook, Youtube and Twitter @ajrobertsshow For further updates be sure to sign up to AJ Roberts weekly newsletter at www.mrajroberts.com.

