EP08 | FIGHT CLUB SONIA CAGE | THE MORTAL KOMBAT 11 GAMEPLAY STORY MODE GAMEPLAY #domirood

In this video sonia done with and the name is fight club rise and shine Sonia yeah you won't be leaving that stuff love one thing we black dragon know there's no fun in a fair fight so Sonia's the skank who burns me H she more than Burns you cabal she has Black Ops on your ass sharks knives the bloody Works patched you back together myself well most of you she's dead Miss Law and Order really de to him nah but now he's motivated hope you're ready for some preemptive Vengeance what the hell are you talking about cabal you torturing me to get dirt on the black dragon no you're dismissed don't believe every rumor you hear I'm done entertaining you clowns get in here you cowards tempting love but we think our next Contender is a be I won't fight him you'll dare sure fight and you'll both die cut the you kill us whether we fight or not ah you C me love but put on a good shall I it'll be less painful come on you've been dying to hit me all day here's your chance and give him the satisfaction of watching us fight like hell you said it they'll kill us whether we fight or not fighting buys us time to final way out so qu being Diva hit get me take a dive no way these people know dive when they see one 3 two now ain't this a thrill baging the legendary Sonia Blade fight yes just another casualty a just Blood and Glory lieutenant he needs a metac we're going to have to fight our way out to the rendevu you'll need these where do you think you're going no he's too dangerous best thing about this future love I'm alive but you're dead as a doornail worst thing is it's those nether realm stiffs did you in should have been me let's have ourselves a do over you fight go what a heal you get let me give you a break now this is a pickle mother can you break his neck faster than I can gut pretty boy don't forget it's two for one he does so does your little girl thanks Kano for what for reminding me of the rules sweet move I'm totally stealing that one for time quak how about uh dinner sometime you know thank you for saving my life and uh apologize for being well me no pressure no romance patience is a virtue cage no no what is that a who's the special guest villain Cirus Chron's goon allegedly he can't be killed I bought a dude like that in fatal Infinity get a Eva I'll keep this thing occupied Sonia blade mother of Cassie cage yeah what of it Cassie cage defeated shinok son of chronica I am his mother's vengeance got you waste my time h I am his mother's Vengeance fight got chronica blesses me got no discipline got stay away from my daughter try coming back from this you okay I'll be fine I come wasn't fair you're a damn fine Soldier I'm so proud I can almost picture myself deting Johnny almost I wish I could go back to our last mission over it wasn't easy finding out how I die or could die but I reread the file you followed orders saved your squad I'm just glad that my sacrifice saved Earth realm and you besides you heard Raiden things will never go back to what they were we all have to choose our destiny Liu Kang and Kung Lao weren't kidding about this guy all squads withdraw EV now geis failed when he returns I will strengthen him further for the final battle speak your mind we've lost Shan his outworld army and now the black dragon while Raiden's allies have burned precious time fighting Kano and shaoan our most important work has continued uninterrupted on Shang Tsung's Island that island is in Ruins what could possibly timecraft requires an abundance of raw temporal energy every Mortal Soul contains a lifetime of this power every hour every minute every second lived is stored within Shang Tsung fed off souls he collected them in his Well of Souls which remains untouched beneath his Island a destiny I crafted for Shang Tsung in case I ever had need shung Souls will be mind