The Moho





July 20, 2023





She tried to catch a chicken to give to her babies in neighbor yard...so they did her to paralyzed!





Marla who was left paralyzed after she walked in a yard and tried to catch a chicken to give to her babies... Instead of that she was kicked in the head and the neck... And due to that her vertebra moved and she was paralyzed... The veterinarians suggested euthanasia... But I decided to try and help cause I felt that she wanted me to... And after 15 days of that condition with a lot of care and exercise our beloved Marla was standing up! ❤ That was one of the happiest days for me 🙂 I was crying like a child 🙂 She was finally able to kiss her babies and all of us!





Special thanks to: Edina Pasic

Special thanks to: Edina Pasic





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wHIxdPPUSzE