BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

She tried to catch a chicken to give to her babies in neighbor yard...so they did her to paralyzed!
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
88 views • 08/24/2023

The Moho


July 20, 2023


She tried to catch a chicken to give to her babies in neighbor yard...so they did her to paralyzed!


Marla who was left paralyzed after she walked in a yard and tried to catch a chicken to give to her babies... Instead of that she was kicked in the head and the neck... And due to that her vertebra moved and she was paralyzed... The veterinarians suggested euthanasia... But I decided to try and help cause I felt that she wanted me to... And after 15 days of that condition with a lot of care and exercise our beloved Marla was standing up! ❤ That was one of the happiest days for me 🙂 I was crying like a child 🙂 She was finally able to kiss her babies and all of us!


Special thanks to: Edina Pasic

If anyone wants to support Paypal is: [email protected]


#CutePuppy, #MangePuppy, #TheMoho

------------------------------------------------------

You Love Animal Videos? Subscribe To Us Here: https://bit.ly/3xs3YGa

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?...

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheMoho4

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/themoho88/


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wHIxdPPUSzE

Keywords
dogchickenheadparalyzedpuppiesneckkickedbeatenneighborsthe moho
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy