Truth and Righteousness
Yahsdaughter137777
Yahsdaughter137777
173 followers
2
29 views • 03/24/2024

United We Stand, Divided We Fall.  Have you heard it like this before? 🥰


I am seeing ads before my video is shown, nothing to do with me, so skip them as soon as you can. They also have one Ad with expletive in it, not sure if it is on rumble or bitchute. Have you ever seen such a thing? I have never and I hate curse words.   But hey, I'm chosen, I expect anything most people won't ever see as part of censorship for sharing truth and righteousness.  Censorship will not stop me.  Death will, but only after I finished my course and then we rule with Christ again over the non-humans.  I spent several hours trying to change this video from 2.9 G to 121 MB.  The app I recorded it with refused to let me reupload it after saving it to my laptop in a format I could hardly use and being too large to edit.  I had to upload to youtube in private and find an app to download from youtube to change the format to reduce the size to upload unto here.  Lol, I tell ya, all I can do is laugh at the devil.  


NOTICES:

-My email address is [email protected]

-My phone Number for WhatsApp, Viber or Telegram is 1 784 4921844

-If you would like to keep in regular contact with me https://www.bitchute.com/video/RGpMUiVRF3mt/

-My Facebook messenger: https://www.facebook.com/JudyDaniel137777/

-My Patreon link, which is different content than what is uploaded on here is

 https://www.patreon.com/Juxtaposed

tribulationpandemicmarkofthebeast
