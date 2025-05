Border Czar Welcomed Rapists & Murderers

* This speech is one of the most ludicrous ever delivered in American history.

* S/he pontificated on so-called accomplishments and prattled on about how seriously s/he takes border security.





Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (27 September 2024)

https://x.com/JesseBWatters/status/1839831688337101086