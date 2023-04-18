The Schoolmaster, The Bondwoman & The Dead Husband

October 8th, 2017

Pastor Dean continued to show by the New Testament that true born-again believers in Jesus Christ are NOT required to keep the law of Moses. The Apostles were clear that believers were delivered from the law by the atoning death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. We have a better covenant with better promises. And no one is justified or made righteous or proved to be righteous by going back under the law of Moses...it is by faith without the deeds of the law. In Christ Jesus, we are called to walk in the Spirit and not the works of the flesh and those who are led by the Holy Spirit are NOT under the law. Don't fall for the Torah terrorists that try to put you back under the Old Testament law.