A Palestinian Mother - Her Children were Mercilessly Gunned Down Before Her Eyes in the Al-Nuseirat Refugee Camp
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
51 views • 11 months ago

A Palestinian mother vividly recalls the horrors of Israeli occupation forces storming their home, where her children were mercilessly gunned down before her eyes in the Al-Nuseirat refugee camp.

Speaking on ABC’s This Week program, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan refrained from confirming whether the United States provided intelligence support to Israel in their massacre at the Nuseirat camp or commented on how the operation might impact Hamas's acceptance of a ceasefire agreement.

The Israeli occupation have murdered 10 times more Israeli hostages than rescued.

IOF killed 3 of the hostages around the Nuseirat refugee camp with this massacre, as said on video earlier today that I posted. Cynthia




iranisraelpalestinesyriagazalebanonyemenwest bank
