BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde: Restoring Virtue and Fiscal Responsibility on Capitol Hill
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2342 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
19 views • 04/27/2023

Republican Congressman Andrew Clyde (https://clyde.house.gov/) of Georgia has earned an enviable 90 percent score on the Freedom Index (https://thenewamerican.com/freedom-index/), which is The New American’s congressional scorecard based on the U.S. Constitution. He is pro-life, pro-2nd amendment, pro-traditional values, and he hopes to help restore fiscal responsibility through his assignment to the House Appropriations Committee in the 118th Congress. He visited with The New American to discuss his Capitol Hill experience, and what happened when he recently tried to pin Education Secretary Miguel Cardona down on the definition of a “woman.”


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

Keywords
politicsconstitutioncongressgovernmentgeorgia
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy