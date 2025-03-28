59 year old ex-alcoholic shares his workout.

This is the Punch-Master which can be mounted between 2 trees or steelposts in about 60 seconds.

Quality bungee cords and strong fabric guarantee many hours of training and a long lasting experience.

Compare to conventional double double end bags you will notice the wider range of motion, which almosts resembles real sparring.

Staying in shape is the most important thing in your life, work less, own less and be fit and happy.

If you are low on cash, look around, I am sure there is a lot of stuff that you actually don't need.

Just sell it and focus on your health!