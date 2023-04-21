Finding Flowstate 🏄‍♂️ from "How to Be Cross Eyed"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Those of us who want to be as happy, healthy, and productive as possible should strive to habituate flowstate. While many use it recreationally, it's a serious lifehack for your productivity, creativity, and learning. But this peak state of consciousness is increasingly rare in modern life for two reasons…
Read chapter 📑 Everything mentioned here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/659-flowstate
From my mémoire and #lifehacking manifesto, How to Be Cross Eyed: Thriving Despite Your Physical Imperfection
Order 🛒 Book
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Cross-Eyed
Download ⏬ Sample chapters
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/HTBCE-Sample