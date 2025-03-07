A 24,000 Dollar Tea Advertisement on Camera

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/MPzmEu-VyDA
I'm sharing my backstage. We are shooting an advertisement for tea.
The RED Raptor 8k vv camera costs $24,000. And the ARRI ULTRA PRIME movie optics ended up with a camera worth 3,500,000 rubles. It costs 45000 rubles for rent on the day of filming, complete with a mechanic. The picture is very high quality.
I write and shoot. Join me
Author's video content CMCproduction & SmartREC
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
Highly Social on Zen
I invite you to the uncensored telegram channel.
Professional video production by CMCproduction and SmartREC.
CMCproduction is a full-cycle video production.
SmartREC is a territory of free creativity, the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg.