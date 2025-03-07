A 24,000 Dollar Tea Advertisement on Camera

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/MPzmEu-VyDA

I'm sharing my backstage. We are shooting an advertisement for tea.

The RED Raptor 8k vv camera costs $24,000. And the ARRI ULTRA PRIME movie optics ended up with a camera worth 3,500,000 rubles. It costs 45000 rubles for rent on the day of filming, complete with a mechanic. The picture is very high quality.





I write and shoot. Join me





Author's video content CMCproduction & SmartREC

https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman





Highly Social on Zen

https://dzen.ru/shipshard





I invite you to the uncensored telegram channel.

https://t.me/shipshard





Professional video production by CMCproduction and SmartREC.

CMCproduction is a full-cycle video production.

SmartREC is a territory of free creativity, the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg.



