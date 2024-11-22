BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Trump and Prophecy: Is He the Mighty King of Daniel 11?
26 views • 6 months ago

Recorded November 6-13, 2024

Join Tom Stapleton as he delves into the intriguing prophecy of Daniel 11:3-4, which speaks of a mighty king who arises to do according to his will, only to see his kingdom divided and not passed on to his descendants.

Could this ancient prophecy have a fulfillment in the rise of Donald Trump?

In this teaching, recorded over two consecutive Wednesday night Bible studies, Tom explores Daniel's visions, comparing chapters 8 and 11. He connects key characteristics of the "mighty king" to current events, and examines whether Trump's leadership aligns with these biblical passages.

Is this prophecy another example of how the Bible reveals the hand of God in shaping world history? Discover the answer as Tom sheds light on the fulfillment of Bible prophecy in our day.

