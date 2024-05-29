Are You Ready to Fly or Ready to Did

Look around at the condition of the world we live in, Jesus will be here any minute, are You ready?

This is the promise to every Born-Again Christian, Jesus will soon be arriving. If you die before that day, the split second you take your last breath, Jesus will be standing right in front of you.

Jesus will escort you to and through “The Gates of Heaven” where you will remain until you return with Him at His second coming.

And here in Jesus words lies the statement that the world just can’t seem to handle, Jesus it the only way and there is no other way, period. All others are deceived.

Story of the man in India. This Man was converted to Christianity and then his family and friends brought him before the village elders, they asked him these questions.

So You believe everyone in this village is wrong, The tens of thousands of Priests all over India are all wrong, all of our ancestors were all wrong, everyone in all of India is wrong and You are right? To which the man standing all alone replied, exactly!

