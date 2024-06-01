© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A new road of death for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, this time to the west of the Kanal microdistrict in Chasov Yar. In this video from the enemy side, a MaxxPro armored car, under fire, drives past the skeletons of the other 5 armored vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine that were destroyed earlier.