Must Christians Fast and Observe Sabbath? Death in New Earth? • Weekend Show • Isaiah 54–Jeremiah 9
Bible Discovery TV
Bible Discovery TV
7 views • 08/03/2023

Join my husband and I as we go through the entire Bible in a year, in conjunction with the Bible Discovery Guide and The Daily Show. This weekend we answer some of the big questions and viewer questions concerning Isaiah 54–55 and Jeremiah 1–9. If you want to know your Bible better, then this is a great place to help deepen your big picture understanding.

Keywords
biblegodjesus christbible studychristianchristianityreligionscriptureisaiahprophetsjeremiahcreation sciencebiblical archaeologybiblical teachingbible discovery tvhembreerod hembreejanice hembreeryan hembreecorie hembreecorie bobechkobdtvthe stream tvvalley of slaughteris jeremiah in chronological order
