X22 REPORT Ep. 3166a - Yellen: No Signs US Economy In Downturn, Narrative Will Be Used Against Them

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3166a - September 18, 2023
Yellen: No Signs US Economy In Downturn, Narrative Will Be Used Against Them
The housing market is out of control, the rates are increasing and people cannot afford, the real estate market is on the brink of disaster. As the economy enters a depression, Janet Yellen is right on schedule letting everyone know that the economy is doing great.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
🍃 Support weight loss with a solution derived from Mother Earth: 🍃
----> http://www.trimwithx22.com
Click Above ^ To Get UP To 51% OFF!!!