STRANGE APPAREL and the LAST DAYS
End the global reset
65 followers
120 views • 03/31/2024

Does the Bible have anything to say about strange apparel that people are wearing in this last days? The answer is yes I am not trying to be legalistic but I am trying to warn about the judgment of strange apparel that is getting ready to happen in these last days. And zephaniah's chapter 1 shows that strange apparel will be judged in the last days.

You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]

You can also see my YouTube channels for the videos at

https://youtu.be/_oTRHeE6w_U?si=Zn5YotPMtAWwjDB7 I highly recommend further study at the warning website for prophecy and the establishment of the kingdom in the last days at the final address larrygmegiiar2.com

