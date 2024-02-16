Civil war to commence before election - U.N. soldiers soon to be ready - Biden family crimes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Democratic Party are all traitors just waiting for the real fight to begin as they place blue helmets on their heads.
According to NEW PATRIOT in this video, the young male insurgents crossing the border are being paid $2,200 - $3,000 a month with free lodging as they await further orders to attack America and that will most likely happen prior to the Presidential election.
See New Patriot's Channel - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/newpatriot
Mirrored - wil paranormal