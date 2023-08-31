BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

EPOCH TV | Biden Admin Literally WELDS Open Border Wall
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
27 views • 08/31/2023

EPOCH TV | Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov

Biden Admin Literally WELDS Open Border Wall

Before a bill from Congress forces the federal government to complete the border wall, the Biden Administration is scrambling to sell the steel fencing needed to build it.

Meanwhile, migrants are "just walking through" the open gates at the border.

Instead of using the millions of dollars of already purchased steel to protect the border, the Biden administration is looking to auction it off to the highest bidder.

If you're in the market for steel fencing, you're in luck.


The Biden Administration is looking to sell the steel slabs that Donald Trump bought to build the border wall.


Here's the full story: https://ept.ms/OpenDoorsFM



Watch the GOTAWAYS: https://ept.ms/45wdOYu


Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisborder wallillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regimeepoch tv
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy