EPOCH TV | Biden Admin Literally WELDS Open Border Wall

EPOCH TV | Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov
Biden Admin Literally WELDS Open Border Wall
Before a bill from Congress forces the federal government to complete the border wall, the Biden Administration is scrambling to sell the steel fencing needed to build it.
Meanwhile, migrants are "just walking through" the open gates at the border.
Instead of using the millions of dollars of already purchased steel to protect the border, the Biden administration is looking to auction it off to the highest bidder.
If you're in the market for steel fencing, you're in luck.
The Biden Administration is looking to sell the steel slabs that Donald Trump bought to build the border wall.
Here's the full story: https://ept.ms/OpenDoorsFM
Watch the GOTAWAYS: https://ept.ms/45wdOYu