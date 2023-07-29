Question for the Global Controllers: ARE WE WHAT YOU HAD HOPED FOR? (Original Poem)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I admit that this topic has dominated the majority of the writing that I've done in the last couple of years. It's so massively important, not only to me, but to the past, present, and future of humanity. This affects every one of us regardless of how aware we are of it. This is a battle for our freedoms, our consciousness, and I also believe for our souls. Some "new age" teachings claim that we can't focus on it or even acknowledge it because that feeds it but I argue that most people in the world haven't focused on it or acknowledged it for centuries and that is exactly how it has been able to proliferate under our noses. We must be willing to shine the light into the darkest aspects of reality. When you turn the lights on, the cockroaches scatter. As it is now, the cockroaches control everything including the electricity we need to flip on the lightswitch.
Thank You:
Audacity Audio Software
OBS Recording Software
VSDC Video Editor
Pixabay Image by Yomare
Pixabay Music: Overflow by agerabeatz
#thegreatawakening #truthseeker #fightforthesky
writer, poet, poetry, creative writing, rhyme, society, hypnosis, unveiling, artist, wordsmith