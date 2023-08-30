Coup - The People of Gabon are in Support of the Military Action - They Have Started Gathering this Morning

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
People in support of the military action in Gabon have started gathering this morning.
President Ali Bongo who has been in power for 14 years had been declared winner of the election with 64 percent of the total presidential vote. Those elections have been declared invalid.
Cynthia, there is much more information explaining this is in the video posted just before this one.