BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Petroyuan Eats Petrodollar 06/10/2024
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
762 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
163 views • 11 months ago

According to a Prophecy given to Chris Reed, the U.S. Dollar will drop 30% once an Oil Deal is Stuck with China instead of the U.S. On the 9nth of June the 70-Year-Old Treaty between the USA and Saudi Arabia Expired. This means the Saudis will no longer be required to sell their oil for U.S. Dollars.

 

00:00 - Intro

06:08 - Petrodollar Replaced by Petroyuan

10:32 - Dawn of the Petroyuan

11:47 - Cyber Attack

15:15 - The Fall of America

22:45 - Hal Turner Snap Analysis

24:07 - Supplies Cut off to Israel

24:52 - The Brewing Storm

27:26 - Stan’s Books


Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com


To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/


Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/


EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy


Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support

Keywords
chinafinancespetrodollarprophecy clubstan johnsonprophecy with stanpetroyuan
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy