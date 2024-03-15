BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Her rough body made people around her not dare to come close, she could only cry quietly
High Hopes
High Hopes
50 views • 03/15/2024

Pitiful Animal


March 14, 2024


Fely was a stray dog ​​we discovered by accident when she was wandering on the street

We were all amazed that her skin condition was so bad

She had severe skin mycosis that her skin became scaly and hard as a rock

It was impossible to know who her master was. She looked like she hadn't washed in years

Her rough body made people around her dare not come near to help her

The fungal skin disease was very serious and even affected Fely's vision

The poor girl must have felt very itchy and uncomfortable but there was nothing she could do

She looked at us as if begging for help. We quickly took her to the hospital for a checkup

Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!


Subscribe to Channel: / @pitifulanimal8763

If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iA1aGK2SeaI

dogskinrescuefungal diseasepitiful animalrough bodymycosis
