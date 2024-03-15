Her rough body made people around her not dare to come close, she could only cry quietly

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pitiful Animal
March 14, 2024
Fely was a stray dog we discovered by accident when she was wandering on the street
We were all amazed that her skin condition was so bad
She had severe skin mycosis that her skin became scaly and hard as a rock
It was impossible to know who her master was. She looked like she hadn't washed in years
Her rough body made people around her dare not come near to help her
The fungal skin disease was very serious and even affected Fely's vision
The poor girl must have felt very itchy and uncomfortable but there was nothing she could do
She looked at us as if begging for help. We quickly took her to the hospital for a checkup
