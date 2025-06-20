Gen 3:15 descendant Draco reptilian avatar feminists succeeded getting 95% of church women into hell

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (June 2025). Warn the 4 billion women that the Genesis 3:15 "seed of the serpent" descendant Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist "earth's hidden matriarchal rulers" "lesbian sisterhood coven witch" feminists have succeeded in getting 95% of church women into hell, so that all your church donator women will form a mob riot & try to stone you. This late in the End Times, every person is controlled by some spirit, and if they are not real Christian women who have God’s Holy Spirit, then they are demon-possessed by the Jezebel demon spirit. The first ones they take over the minds & hearts are the women or Eve with their mentor role-model Hollywood celebrities & politicians & church leaders fallen angel spirits living inside the Western feminist nations’ feminist witches’ nephilim hybrid fake alien cloned avatar bodies or stolen “walk in” human bodies, because the women without women’s head coverings are open prey to the fallen angels since they have no authority protecting them and no male defender over them. It is all by intricate design by Satan Lucifer to first target the millions of Western feminist nations’ churches, which would then corrupt the Western feminist nations’ society, too. The first ones Satan Lucifer goes after are Eve and the women, because they are most prone to rebellion & pride & lust for power & wandering away, for it was the woman who was deceived and who sinned and not the man. Adam ate the fruit because of love for Eve, which was choosing Eve over God, just like these millions of Western feminist nations’ 1960s grandmothers’ church member sons & grandsons & pastors are choosing Eve & women church donators over God & God’s Word & God’s precepts. This allows their millions of church leadership jobs and government positions and school teachers’ jobs to be taken over by Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist witch feminist globalist elite demon spirits and their fallen angels bosses who demon-possess them. It is a massive takeover, all due to the millions of church mothers & grandmothers and their sons & grandsons’ rebellion and perversion of the genders and rebelling against women’s head coverings and cross-dressing in men’s pants and women teaching in church and women speaking in church and women taking authority over men and everything else that gives demons permission to take over the churches and the women, because God’s proper order & authority & sanity & protection are removed. Where there is mockery of God, there is extermination of its human populace & church members by demon spirits, who also eat 12 million of their children and throw their leftover human meat into their church food, too. The fake Christians give their human authority permission for this by condoning it by their silence, because of fear of assassination attempts by their millions of church member witch assassins, and fear of ridicule by their 99% religious filth church donators, and fear of getting cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes & every hotel room, and fear of demon spirit attacks all day long who rip in half their own Satanist Catholic exorcist priests, and fear of reaching the brink of starvation so many times, and fear of tens of thousands of gang-stalkers with mobile phone EMP shock weapons, and fear of CIA NSA MI6 FBI Freemason Jesuit Wicca Black Ops Satanist assassins trying to shoot them in the head in their apartment lobbies and slaughtering their fake Christian genetic descendant idols, and so on and so forth. We are seeing the most wicked End Times fake Christian generation “2 Timothy 3:2-5” church donators, since the time of Noah’s Atlantis flood days. No wonder their churches are taken over by the nephilims, just as in Noah’s days.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047

See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Tags:

#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine