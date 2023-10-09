Quo Vadis





Oct 9, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Gisella Cardia on October 6th, 2021





Please support my channel by liking, commenting and subscribing!





Thank you!





This message from 2 years ago that sounds like a description of October 2023: Cardinal against Cardinal; Bishop against Bishop; warfare in the streets; new pandemics; the false democracy proposed by the World Economic Forum; and those who try to change the words of Jesus.





That message of Our Lady to Gisella follows here:





My children, thank you for having responded to my call in your hearts.





My children, pray, pray, pray very much for Jerusalem because it will be in tribulation.





You have been chosen as soldiers of light to overthrow the darkness that surrounds you.





I have already told you that everything would soon collapse, and again I say to you: when you hear and see brothers against brothers, warfare in the streets, more pandemics coming because of viruses, and when false democracy becomes dictatorship, behold, then the time of Jesus’s arrival will be near.





My children, live out these messages that are coming by grace; be united and remember that the Word of God is One and forever; woe to those who will try to change the words that Jesus has left, for soon He will give back to you what you deserve, whether good or bad. Make provisions of water, food and medicines.





Many graces will descend today in this place; bend your knees in prayer.





I bless you now in the name of the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Pray for the victims that there will be because of an air disaster.





The Blessed Mother again had another message thru Gisella on March 1, 2022, as follows:





“Beloved children, thank you for bending your knees in prayer and for responding to my call in your hearts.





My children, pray for peace in the world, for this war will go on because of world leaders who continue to think only of power and the things of the world.





My children, the purification will put everyone to the test; be on God’s side. Pray for a political leader who will suffer an attack.





“Pray for the Church and for all the innocents who will wash the sins of humanity with their blood.





Pray for the Italian government, because within it there is a warmonger.





Pray for France.





Pray, because perverse humanity is the cause of all this.





Now I bless you, in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen.”





The Church study of Gisella Cardia's apparitions and the phenomenon surrounding them is ongoing.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kes3GIDGN1o