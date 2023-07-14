NATO SUMMIT Russia's Response: Teaser on Maverick News

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russian Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy and Former U.N. Weapons Inspector Scott Ritter joiin the Maverick News Hosts, Rick Walker and Lori Spencer for a round table analysis of the NATO Summit 2023. Russia's response to the NATO Summit and the new NATO Declaration.
In this rebroadcast the issues covered include:
* NATO saying no to Ukraine UN Membership
* Economic Factors for the Conflict in Ukraine
* Finland and Sweden NATO Membership
* Zelensky and his role as an ACTOR
