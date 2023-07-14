BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
NATO SUMMIT Russia's Response: Teaser on Maverick News
07/14/2023


Russian Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy and Former U.N. Weapons Inspector Scott Ritter joiin the Maverick News Hosts, Rick Walker and Lori Spencer for a round table analysis of the NATO Summit 2023. Russia's response to the NATO Summit and the new NATO Declaration.

THIS IS A TEASER VIDEO: WATCH THE FULL UNEDITED VIDEO HERE:

Russian Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy and Former U.N. Weapons Inspector Scott Ritter join Maverick News Hosts, Rick Walker and Lori Spencer for a round table analysis of the NATO Summit 2023. Russia's response to the NATO Summit and the new NATO Declaration.

In this rebroadcast the issues covered include:

* NATO saying no to Ukraine UN Membership
* Economic Factors for the Conflict in Ukraine
* Finland and Sweden NATO Membership
* Zelensky and his role as an ACTOR

