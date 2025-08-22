Israel's Control of the United States

Israel Was Created by the UN - Resolution 181

https://www.1948.org.uk/un-resolution-181

“And we in the real Truth movement are aware that we are not up against a NWO, or the Illuminati, but a Jew World Order. With International Jewry pulling all the strings.”

https://diggerfortruth.wordpress.com/2014/04/18/putin-just-another-oligarch-jew/

“The meaning of the history of the last century is that today 300 Jewish financiers, all Masters of (Masonic) Lodges, rule the world.”

– Jean Izoulet, prominent member of Jewish Alliance Israelite Universelle, 1931

“At the head of all those secret societies, which form provisional governments, men of the Jewish race are to be found.”

– Benjamin Disraeli, Jewish, Prime Minister of England

Satanic Zionism - The Scourge of Our Planet

http://entityart.co.uk/zionism-judaism-freemasonry-satanism-kabbalah-israel-palestine-holocaust-hitler-second-world-war-national-socialism-new-world-order-illuminati/

We’re American Jewish Historians. This Is Why We’ve Left Zionism Behind

https://bdsmovement.net/news/we’re-american-jewish-historians-why-we’ve-left-zionism-behind

Amnesty International Declares Israel Guilty of Apartheid

https://bdsaustralia.net.au/amnesty-international-declares-israel-guilty-of-apartheid/

Satanic Verses of the Jewish Talmud: Zionist, Zionism and Judaism

https://hshidayat.wordpress.com/2014/01/07/the-satanic-verses-of-the-jewish-talmud-and-zionism/

Mirrored - MediaGiant

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Christ is KING!