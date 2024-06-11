Avoid these sugar TRAPS! | Dr. Steven Gundry

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
was once a HUGE sugar addict. In fact, there was nothing I loved more than eating a whole large-sized bag of peanut M&Ms and washing it down with Diet Coke! Terrible - I know. The thing is, artificial sweeteners like Sweet n Low are some of the WORST things for our gut health. They create an environment where bad bacteria take over, leading to all kinds of issues, from skin irritations to more serious diseases. In this episode, I share my tips on how I kicked my sugar addiction, the best sugar substitutes, and how to spot sneaky sugar additives on ingredient labels.Are you addicted to sugar? You’re not alone.
And it’s not your fault. Sugar is hiding in almost EVERYTHING! —— Order Dr. Gundry’s latest book “Gut Check” here
