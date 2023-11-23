BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
観ておいた方が良いことX ～『 私の2期目は、今まさにそういう感じです』
48 views • 11/23/2023

私は給料もらってないんだけど… 私は仕事をしました... まさか彼らが政敵を起訴するとは思わなかった… 将来的に非常に危険な 一連の出来事を引き起こすことになる… それは彼らにとっていとも簡単に起こるかもしれない 私の最初の任期では、私はすべてを混乱させました... それは大規模な混乱と呼ばれていました... そして私の2期目は… 今は正にそういう感じです…

