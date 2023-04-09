Is Another ‘Jesus Revolution’ Upon Us Greg Laurie The Glenn Beck Podcast Ep 180

Glenn Beck

Apr 8, 2023

“We need a spiritual awakening in America so bad right now,” Pastor Greg Laurie tells Glenn on this Easter weekend episode of "The Glenn Beck Podcast." Our society has abandoned God and embraced sin … but he’s seen this before. Back in the 1960s and ‘70s, Greg was a part of possibly the biggest Christian movement in American history, now dubbed the “Jesus Revolution,” when hippies gave up their LSD and embraced Jesus Christ. It’s now at the heart of the recent film “The Jesus Revolution,” featuring Kelsey Grammer and Jonathan Roumie, who plays Jesus in “The Chosen.” Greg tells Glenn just how similar today’s America is to the era of the Jesus Revolution and why he believes “we might be poised to see another spiritual awakening” very soon. He and Glenn also discuss the importance of family and parenthood, especially given everything children struggle with today. And he reveals some of the events only God could have orchestrated that led to the filming of “Jesus Revolution,” including the true and tragic story of Lonnie Frisbee. But, as Greg tells Glenn, it’s often the greatest tragedies that bring total redemption.





