BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

PMC Wagner’s Unofficial Anthem - "Summer and Crossbows" - ENG Lyrics
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
183 views • 11 months ago

This is a translation of the famous “Summer and Crossbows” (“Лето и Арбалеты”) song by Akim Apachev, which is considered to be PMC Wagner’s unofficial anthem by many.

The video includes both Russian and English lyrics for those who are learning Russian.

Comments regarding the lyrics:  “They-aren’t-theres” is a literal translation of “ихтамнеты”, which is a made-up term from back when President Putin was asked about the presence of Russian troops in Crimea back in 2014, to which he responded with “их там нет” – “they are not there”, which gradually became a plural noun “ихтамнеты”, translated, to the best of my ability, as “they-aren’t-theres”.


“Pantsir” is an air defense system.

"Ilyushin" refers to the Il-76 cargo airplane (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ilyushin_Il-76) also used for transporting troops.

Turkish birds refer to Bayraktar drones.

ENJOY!

Translation, adapted to preserve rhyme and rhythm, and subtitles by Putinger's Cat 

Cynthia... adding this the next day, June 10.

BBC Russian (https://www.bbc.com/russian/articles/cv22vjwj10eo) and Mediazona [Russian Opposition Media] claim that during the assault on Artyomovsk [Bakhmut], 19,500 "Wagner" members were killed, 90% of whom were recruited prisoners rather than regular PMC members.

They claim to have gained access to a complete database of payments to the relatives of the deceased.

According to Mediazona, at least 48,000 Russian prisoners were recruited into the Wagner PMC for the war in Ukraine. Of these, 17,000, or 35%, have died.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy