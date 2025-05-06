BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Prophecy: Chinese Caused Food Shortages 06/05/2025
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
783 followers
141 views • 3 months ago

A 34-Year-Old Chinese female was arrested by Federal Agents and charged with attempting to smuggle a biological pathogen into the United States. Investigators say the substances classified as a potential agricultural terrorism weapon, capable of causing billions of dollars in damage to food crops.


Keywords
foodprophecychinesecauseprophecy clubshortagesstan johnsonprophecy with stan
Chapters

00:00Intro

01:30Targeting Crops

08:02Headlines

12:12Heaven’s Harvest

13:32Precision Prayers

17:15Water Supplies

24:15Jesus Return

